CCLA Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,006 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $54,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

EA opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

