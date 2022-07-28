First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FHB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
