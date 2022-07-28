First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $3,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 83,121 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.