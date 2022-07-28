Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

