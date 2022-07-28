Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $201,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

