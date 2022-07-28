IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Piper Sandler

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $385.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.