Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

