Robert Barrow Sells 18,681 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 18,681 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.69, for a total value of 12,889.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,880,788 shares in the company, valued at 2,677,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 13,571.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at 0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of 0.95. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.58 and a 1 year high of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

