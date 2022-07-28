Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 31,323 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 31,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,428.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,600,542 shares in the company, valued at C$22,855,895.07.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 373,081 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98.

On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

TSE:GSV opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.46 million and a P/E ratio of -15.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

