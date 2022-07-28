Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,314,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 5.32 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.46 and its 200 day moving average is 9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.