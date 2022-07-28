Financial Contrast: Chord Energy (CHRD) vs. Its Peers

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chord Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chord Energy pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.4% and pay out 107.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chord Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chord Energy Competitors 1630 9465 15166 413 2.54

Profitability

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.59%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Chord Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Chord Energy Competitors -9.21% 76.00% 8.24%

Risk and Volatility

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,425% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chord Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $1.58 billion $319.60 million 2.92 Chord Energy Competitors $9.31 billion $647.68 million 4.37

Chord Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chord Energy rivals beat Chord Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

