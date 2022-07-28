Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,575 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,825 ($21.99) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,973.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 3.1 %

CMPGY stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.