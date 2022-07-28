Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,940 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,575 ($18.98) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.70) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,973.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

