Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

