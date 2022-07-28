Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) vs. Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Critical Contrast

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21% Novation Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anywhere Real Estate and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Novation Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.75 Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.00 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -0.01

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats Novation Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Novation Companies

(Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.