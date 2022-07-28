Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) versus KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Critical Comparison

Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Two Acquisition and KVH Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $171.77 million 0.95 -$9.76 million ($0.56) -15.37

Tailwind Two Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70% KVH Industries -6.11% -7.72% -5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tailwind Two Acquisition and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

Tailwind Two Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.46%. KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats KVH Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

