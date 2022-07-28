Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 97 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

