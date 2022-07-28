SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.41) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. SSE has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

