SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.41) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. SSE has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

