Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Increased to €46.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. UBS Group upped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.36.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Dassault Systèmes Announces Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

