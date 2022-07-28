Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,010 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,010 ($12.17) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

