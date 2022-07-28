Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 616 by Analysts at Citigroup

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 591 ($7.12) to GBX 616 ($7.42) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.93) to GBX 1,010 ($12.17) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.17) to GBX 1,020 ($12.29) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.86) to GBX 1,175 ($14.16) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

