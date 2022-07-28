DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Increased to 1,470.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DSV A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.