Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €54.20 ($55.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($52.04) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

