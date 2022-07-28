Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

GWLIF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

