Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €304.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($300.00) to €313.00 ($319.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.40.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

