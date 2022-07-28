LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kempen & Co raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

