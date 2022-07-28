Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given New €420.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDMHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €445.00 ($454.08) to €465.00 ($474.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $451.67.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $351.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.67. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

