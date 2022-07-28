Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €190.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($300.00) to €313.00 ($319.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.40.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.