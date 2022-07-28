Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €190.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($300.00) to €313.00 ($319.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.40.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.