Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
