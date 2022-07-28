Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.72.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

