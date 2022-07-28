First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

First National Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

