Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLOIY. UBS Group cut their price target on Soitec from €213.00 ($217.35) to €211.00 ($215.31) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Soitec from €200.00 ($204.08) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.25.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.