Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

