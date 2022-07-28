Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($108.16) to €78.00 ($79.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.