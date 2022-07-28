Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Galenica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GALNF opened at 77.80 on Wednesday. Galenica has a 52 week low of 77.80 and a 52 week high of 77.80.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

