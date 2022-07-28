Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

