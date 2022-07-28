7,200 Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inotiv by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

