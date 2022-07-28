Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $15,836,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

