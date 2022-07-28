GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

