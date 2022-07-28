Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DREUF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

