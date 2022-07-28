Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading

