Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at C$22,470,032.16. In other news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,740.84. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. Insiders acquired a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984 in the last 90 days.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
