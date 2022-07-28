Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 736.80 ($8.88).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 610 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.05) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.31) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.76) to GBX 790 ($9.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,307.57).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 534.42.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

