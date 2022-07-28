Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.29 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.94.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at C$22,470,032.16. In other news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,740.84. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. Insiders acquired a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984 in the last 90 days.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.