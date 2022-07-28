Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

ALEC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $919.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

