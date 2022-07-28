SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.53 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

