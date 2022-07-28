Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ALEC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $919.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,130,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

