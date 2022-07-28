Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$208.11.

Several research firms have commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$150.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$148.50. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.47.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

