Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.20).

MONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

MONY stock opened at GBX 205.20 ($2.47) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 262 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,871.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.85.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

