SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

