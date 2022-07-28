Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$208.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

KXS stock opened at C$150.73 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$119.48 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$139.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$124.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.77, for a total transaction of C$658,841.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

